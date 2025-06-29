Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out for NYC Dinner Date
taylor swift, travis kelce struttin' in 'style' Date Night in the City!
Published
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave the Big Apple a reason to stop and stare -- stepping out lookin' like the couple of the summer.
The pop star and her NFL boyfriend stepped out Saturday night for a swanky dinner in New York City. Taylor was pure pink perfection in a mini dress with gold buttons, pairing it with beige heels.
Meanwhile, Travis kept it low-key and luxe -- rocking a fresh white top, trousers, white socks, and black loafers.
The duo hit up a trendy downtown dinner spot, walking in like they owned the place ... of course, with a handful of security in tow.
These two are booked and busy!!