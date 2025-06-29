Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out for NYC Dinner Date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gave the Big Apple a reason to stop and stare -- stepping out lookin' like the couple of the summer.

The pop star and her NFL boyfriend stepped out Saturday night for a swanky dinner in New York City. Taylor was pure pink perfection in a mini dress with gold buttons, pairing it with beige heels.

Meanwhile, Travis kept it low-key and luxe -- rocking a fresh white top, trousers, white socks, and black loafers.

The duo hit up a trendy downtown dinner spot, walking in like they owned the place ... of course, with a handful of security in tow.