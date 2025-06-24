Taylor Swift Hits Nashville With Travis Kelce For Tight End University

A new student is attending Tight End University this year -- Taylor Swift!

The "Love Story" songstress hit Nashville on Monday to support Travis Kelce as he once again hosted his annual event for NFL TEs ... and she looked like she had a blast on Day 1 of the festivities.

While the shindig was created to help the league's big pass catchers come together and learn from one another on the field ... it also features a ton of partying in between -- and it certainly seemed like Swift had her dancing shoes ready to go after arriving.

She was spotted schmoozing with people at a crowded bar -- and taking photos with George Kittle's wife, Claire, as well.

She, though, did keep as much of a low profile as possible -- as she's yet to be featured on TEU's official Instagram page.

Unclear exactly what's on the docket for the rest of the week for the University's 2025 enrollees -- but last year, there was at least one huge concert where a grip of beer was consumed.

