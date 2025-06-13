Wayne Gretzky Hangs Out With Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce During Stanley Cup Final

Wayne Gretzky may not have a membership to the Pink Pony Club ... but the hockey legend certainly has some Swiftie in him -- 'cause the Great One was spotted chopping it up with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during Thursday night's Stanley Cup Final!

Cameras caught Gretzky hanging out in the couple's box as they soaked in the Game 4 action between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers ... and while we don't know what they were chatting about, it's hard to imagine they didn't pick his brain on the matchup at some point.

Play video content NHL on TNT

Tay's presence at Amerant Bank Arena was also a talking point on TNT's intermission show ... when Gretzky joked that while he might have no idea who Chappell Roan was until a week ago -- that ain't the case with the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's girlfriend.

The two getting chummy further proves that even if Swift doesn't agree with someone's political beliefs, she isn't going to shun them.

Gretzky has a long-standing relationship with the current President of the United States, Donald Trump. He was even at his second inauguration ceremony in January ... taking in the sights of the U.S. Capitol Building.

Swift has also been spotted hanging out with Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, despite her support for DJT ... which Trump has publicly thanked her for.