Wayne Gretzky Gets Lesson on Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'

Wayne Gretzky now knows of a special place where boys and girls can all be queens every single day ... 'cause the Great One got a lesson in Chappell Roan's hit song, "Pink Pony Club" on live TV -- thanks to TNT co-host Paul Bissonnette.

Biz's session took place after the Edmonton Oilers' overtime win over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final ... when the former NHLer started talking about how the popular tune has become an unofficial anthem for the Canadian squad.

The Great One didn't want to be left out -- so he started asking questions.

"Pink Pony -- is that a band or is that a song?" he asked.

"It's a woman. She sings a song, 'Pink Pony Club.' And it's famous, it's on the radio," Biz replied.

The 64-year-old naturally asked if Roan was Canadian ... and even though he seemed a bit annoyed when the answer was no, he still said he was gonna check it out in the most old school way.

"I gotta get that on my ringtone," Gretzky said.

It's unknown how/why the Oilers players chose the song ... but the fan base has since adopted it as the team looks to win its sixth Stanley Cup.

As for the actual Pink Pony Club ... it doesn't exist, but Roan later confirmed she got the inspiration after visiting The Abbey gay bar -- a West Hollywood staple.

18,000 strong belting out “PINK PONY CLUB” after an #Oilers playoff victory is something I’ll never forget



This afternoon crowd had the JUICE today pic.twitter.com/mvasW0IaCM — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 26, 2025 @NHLHodgkinson