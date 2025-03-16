Wayne Gretzky Sues Ex-Weight Loss Gum Business Partner For Malicious Prosecution

Wayne Gretzky is suing his former business partner ... alleging the woman filed a meritless lawsuit against him in 2022 just to score a quick payday off him.

The NHL legend filed the suit in Los Angeles County this week -- some three years after Veera Mahajan sued him for his alleged role in the demise of a weight loss gum business called "OMG."

In her '22 lawsuit, Mahajan said she invested in the co. after Gretzky had claimed he lost 35 pounds in a few weeks from chewing on the product. She claimed Wayne later admitted that he lied about the weight loss -- and it tanked the biz. She sued for fraud and was seeking unspecified damages.

Gretzky fought the lawsuit and in 2024, she filed to dismiss the case ... and the former hockey player claims she had to fold because the lawsuit was frivolous to begin with.

Gretzky said he never lied about losing the weight -- and he contended he was certainly not the reason the business failed. He's alleging Mahajan only filed the case because she assumed Gretzky would settle "for millions in order to avoid potential negative publicity."

Now Gretzky is suing her for malicious prosecution ... and is asking for unspecified damages.

This is not the first time "OMG" has created legal headaches for Gretzky ... the company's founder, Steven Sparks, actually sued him with similar allegations to Mahajan days before she filed her complaint. That lawsuit remains ongoing.

