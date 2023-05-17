Dustin Johnson Insinuates Sex With Paulina Gretzky Caused Back Injury

No, Dustin Johnson didn't hurt his back earlier this year swinging a club -- instead, he strongly insinuated Wednesday it was a different kind of stroke that caused the injury.

Johnson was out in New York getting ready for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club when he was peppered with a few questions about the muscle pull that yanked him from the Saudi International golf tournament back in February.

The 38-year-old former Masters champ didn't explain fully what caused the problem ... but he sure hinted it had something to do with fooling around with his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

🚨#NEW: Dustin Johnson reveals that the cause of his back injury earlier in the year may have come in the bedroom 🛏️ pic.twitter.com/cz8o78Yt3e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2023 @NUCLRGOLF

Check out video of the exchange with a reporter ... when the media member asked the LIV star if he had gotten hurt playing golf or "lifting up" one of his children -- Johnson broke out a huge, wry grin.

"Yeah, lifting up a kid," he said, stifling a laugh. "Just a bigger kid."

The remark left the room full of journalists in stitches ... and the ear-to-ear smile that Johnson continued to wear didn't require any further follow-ups.

Of course, Johnson could've been talking about something completely different ... but both he and Paulina have had all day to clarify the comments -- yet the two have remained tight-lipped.