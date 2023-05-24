Wayne Gretzky's Record-Setting Jersey From Final NHL Game Hits Auction

Brace yourself, hockey fans ... the last jersey NHL legend Wayne Gretzky wore during the final game of his historic career is being offered publicly for the first time, and the threads could be yours -- if you've got deep pockets!

TMZ Sports is told Gretzky's jersey -- which he had on in 1999 when he racked up his 2,857th point with an assist -- is now up for grabs at Grey Flannel Auctions.

Gretzky wore the jersey, which features his handwritten signature on the tag and the game date, "4-18-99", against the Penguins at Madison Square Garden, and although Wayne's Rangers team came up short, losing 2-1 in overtime, it was the "Great One's" emotional farewell that stole the night.

GFA says the iconic blue #99 jersey -- complete with the word "Rangers" on the front and "Gretzky" on the back -- shows signs of game use. John Rosasco, the Rangers' long-time Senior Vice President of Public Relations, authenticated the jersey with a letter to GFA.

Of course, Gretzky, who made 18 All-Star games, is widely considered the greatest hockey player of all time ... and one of the best athletes to ever play a sport.

Just how amazing was he?

Wayne, the only player to score over 2,000 points, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame just months after retiring ... after officials waved the usual 3-year waiting period. The NHL also retired number 99 leaguewide ... making WG the only player in the NHL to have achieved that honor.