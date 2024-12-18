Taylor Swift Hangs Out With Brittany Mahomes, More Pals at 'Eras' Tour-Themed Party

Taylor Swift and her pals know style ... dressing up in honor of the pop star at an "Eras" tour-themed party -- with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes paying homage to a viral moment.

Mrs. Mahomes posted several photos from the party to her Instagram just about an hour ago ... showing off her silver outfit covered in fringe -- clearly an interpretation of T-Swift's own outfits on tour.

Brittany had Patrick dressed up too ... black tux with a white undershirt and bow tie -- complete with a black top hat hanging off his thick curls.

The two aren't just dressed dapper here -- they're actually paying respect to a viral moment between Patrick's bestie Travis Kelce and Taylor ... when he joined her onstage at Wembley Stadium in London over the summer.

Posting with Taylor and Brittany at the event ... Ashley Avignone, a friend of Taylor's and Lyndsay Bell, another Chiefs WAG.

Brittany captioned the pics "My people" ... so sounds like they're a tight-knit group.

Of course, Taylor and Britt became fast friends after the pop star started dating the Chiefs tight end last season ... hanging out at football games, grabbing dinner and even vacationing at the beach together.

Rumors of tension between the two began to circulate earlier this year ... but, clearly it was all speculation -- nothing real behind it.

While it's not clear exactly when this party happened, Taylor's birthday was Friday ... so, there's a very good chance this was Taylor's friends way of celebrating her.