Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to Children's Hospital in Florida

Taylor Swift Enchanted Visit to Children's Hospital

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital main getty jdch.com composite
Getty / Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Composite

Taylor Swift just made some real magic offstage -- swinging by a children’s hospital in Florida to surprise fans and totally make their day.

A few clips are making the rounds showing Taylor all smiles in a cute dress, lighting up Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Friday -- hugging staff, chatting with patients, and sending the vibes sky-high.

Taylor was a total ray of sunshine -- taking her time, making the rounds, smiling ear to ear, and snapping pics with patients who clearly needed the boost.

TS showed up solo and full of heart -- a total glimmer of hope for patients as she made her way around, smiling and snapping pics.

This comes right after her date night with Travis Kelce at the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday ... but Friday was all about the kids.

taylor swift eras tour
Getty

BTW … Taylor and Travis are still deep in the love bubble. They haven’t said much about rings or any "I do" just yet -- but with nearly two years under their belt, we won't be shocked if an engagement drops soon!

related articles