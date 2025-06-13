Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Visit to Children's Hospital in Florida

Taylor Swift just made some real magic offstage -- swinging by a children’s hospital in Florida to surprise fans and totally make their day.

A few clips are making the rounds showing Taylor all smiles in a cute dress, lighting up Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital on Friday -- hugging staff, chatting with patients, and sending the vibes sky-high.

Taylor Swift surprised fans by visiting a children hospital in Florida, solacing them up and wishing for their better health. pic.twitter.com/mVZVj002CJ — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) June 13, 2025 @TheePopCore

Taylor was a total ray of sunshine -- taking her time, making the rounds, smiling ear to ear, and snapping pics with patients who clearly needed the boost.

visiting children at the hospital and saying hi to the healthcare workers, she’s just the best 💕 pic.twitter.com/ENFo7Qb2Hp — brittany (taylor’s version) ✨💫 (@brittanyconk17) June 13, 2025 @brittanyconk17

TS showed up solo and full of heart -- a total glimmer of hope for patients as she made her way around, smiling and snapping pics.

This comes right after her date night with Travis Kelce at the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday ... but Friday was all about the kids.