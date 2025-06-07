Taylor Swift's Energy-Packed Stadium Performances Over The Years

Eras, Energy & Everything In Between

When it comes to putting on a show, Taylor Swift doesn’t just hit the stage -- she owns it.

From sparkly guitars to fierce dance breaks to those signature cowboy boots, Tay's been delivering glitter-drenched, stadium-shaking performances for years.

Backed by killer dancers and A-List guests like Selena Gomez and Ellen DeGeneres, she’s mastered the art of the fan experience.

The "Eras" Tour? A whole new level -- proof that all that industry hustle paid off.