Travis Kelce Celebrates Taylor Swift Buying Back Her Music

Travis Kelce is cheering on Taylor Swift days after she announced she officially owns her first six studio albums.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end supported his pop superstar girlfriend on Wednesday's episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, with special guest Shaquille O’Neal.

Turns out Shaq is a major Swiftie, and he began playing his "favorite song in the world" -- her "Red" track "I Knew You Were Trouble" -- on his phone, receiving an elated response from TK.

After all three athletes jammed to the song, Trav couldn't help but gush over her recent purchase, raving ... "Shout out to Tay Tay. Just got that song back, too! Just bought all her music back so it’s finally hers, man, I appreciate that, dog."

And that's a wrap on today's episode of "How To Boyfriend 101."

As you know ... the 14-time Grammy winner revealed Friday she was able to purchase her entire music catalogue back -- plus her music videos, concert films, album art, photography and unreleased songs.

This is a huge feat -- considering her world was flipped upside down when record executive Scooter Braun bought the rights from Big Machine Label Group to her first six albums -- "Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989" and "Reputation" -- for $300 million in 2019 after TS was offered what she says was a wildly unfair deal.

Months later, TS set out to re-record the above-mentioned albums and has been on that journey ever since.