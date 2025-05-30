Travis Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Taylor Swift's Masters Deal

Taylor Swift buying back her masters is music to Chiefs Kingdom's ears ... with Travis Kelce and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrating the news on social media!!

The dominant QB/TE duo didn't issue any words about the pop superstar's announcement ... but both showed similar support for Swift -- with Patrick sharing a post on his X account and her boyfriend hitting the "like" button on Instagram.

Brittany, on the other hand, couldn't contain her excitement ... saying "Just so amazing" on her Instagram Story along with a picture of Swift with her first six albums.

Swift shared the development with the Swifties on Friday ... confirming after trying for years, she's now the owner of her entire catalog -- even footage, unreleased songs and anything else related to her music career -- after reaching a deal with Shamrock Capital.

As we previously reported, Shamrock bought the catalog from Scooter Braun in 2020 ... who copped it himself from Big Machine Label Group a year prior.

There's a lot of drama around that old transaction ... but the HYBE America CEO told us he was "happy for her."