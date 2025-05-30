Patrick Mahomes On Travis Kelce, 'If It's His Last Ride, You Would Never Know'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

If Travis Kelce plans to ride off into the sunset after this NFL season, he sure as hell ain't acting like it -- 'cause Patrick Mahomes says his bestie is full of energy and hungry during the team's offseason practices.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar was asked all about his favorite target at OTAs this week ... specifically how the tight end is holding up if it is, in fact, the "last ride."

"If it's the last ride, you would never know," the three-time Super Bowl MVP said on Thursday. "The way he's talking about football, the way he's talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year. It doesn't seem like a guy that it's his last ride like he's tired of the job."

Mahomes added he personally thinks 35-year-old Kelce is out to prove his performance last season was no representation of his abilities.

"He's in here, he's working and I know his body feels good. He feels even better than last year before going into last season, just 'cause I think he's motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last."

Kelce wasn't his best in 2024 ... raking in the least amount of yards since his rookie season, despite being targeted 97 times. He also had the least amount of touchdowns in more than a decade.