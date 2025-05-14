Patrick Mahomes Sr. Gets Permission To Travel To Son's Las Vegas Golf Event

Patrick Mahomes Sr. will be allowed to watch his son tee off for a good cause this week ... TMZ Sports has learned authorities in Texas have given the elder Mahomes permission to attend Patrick Mahomes II's charity golf event in Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is throwing the bash at Shadow Creek Golf Course starting on Wednesday ... in an effort to help raise some funds for his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Earlier this month, according to court documents we obtained, Mahomes Sr. asked his probation officer if he could go see it in person -- and on May 7, the plans were approved.

Mahomes Sr., of course, has to painstakingly submit travel requests every time he wants to leave Texas -- as part of the conditions of the plea agreement he signed in his DWI case in 2024.

The 54-year-old former MLB pitcher said he'll be in Sin City from Wednesday to Sunday ... and promised to submit a urine test when he gets back home on May 19.

Play video content TMZ Studios