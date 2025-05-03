Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Party with Tom Brady and Jelly Roll in Miami

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had some fun one-on-one time away from their kids over the weekend in South Florida where they were seen letting loose.

The couple was photographed having a great time at the club Carbone Beach on Friday night in Miami Beach ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The couple was photographed hitting the dance floor at one point, showing off their best moves alongside former soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

Patrick posed for pics with NFL legend Tom Brady and the couple was also photographed having a candid chat backstage with Jelly Roll, who performed for the crowd later in the night.