Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Party with Tom Brady and Jelly Roll in Miami
patrick & brittany mahomes mom & dad's night out!!! Hit the Dance Floor in miami
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had some fun one-on-one time away from their kids over the weekend in South Florida where they were seen letting loose.
The couple was photographed having a great time at the club Carbone Beach on Friday night in Miami Beach ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
The couple was photographed hitting the dance floor at one point, showing off their best moves alongside former soccer star Ashlyn Harris.
Patrick posed for pics with NFL legend Tom Brady and the couple was also photographed having a candid chat backstage with Jelly Roll, who performed for the crowd later in the night.
Other stars who attended the luxe party Friday night were Bethenny Frankel, "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban, Lindsey Vonn, Stassi Schroeder, Andrew Schulz, Victor Cruz, Brooks Nader and Cuba Gooding Jr.
Noticeably absent from the bash was Pat's KC Chiefs pal, Travis Kelce. TK was spotted in NYC on Friday. It's believed Trav will be in Miami on Saturday at the Grand Prix because he and Pat are investors in the Alpine team for F1.