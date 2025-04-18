John Rocker Blasts Patrick Mahomes, 'Loser Wife' Over Scuttled Fight With Pat Sr.

John Rocker's still pissed he's not fighting Patrick Mahomes Sr. this month, and he's taking his anger out on those who he believes scuttled the bout -- Patrick Mahomes II ... and the Kansas City quarterback's "loser wife."

Rocker, of course, was supposed to step in the ring with the elder Mahomes later Friday as part of Dave Portnoy's "Rough N Rowdy" promotion ... but back in late February, the Barstool Sports honcho announced the scrap was off.

Play video content 2/21/25 The Unnamed Show / Barstool Sports

Portnoy stated on an episode of "The Unnamed Show" that he believed Mahomes II and his longtime partner, Brittany, torpedoed things ... and on his X page Friday, Rocker made it clear he thought the same.

"Today is the day I was supposed to fight Pat Mahomes Sr.," the former MLB pitcher wrote. "Instead of fighting today he backed out like a little bitch because his son and his loser wife decided it'd be a bad look to the family name for him to get in the ring."

"Bunch of f***ing woke liberals," he added.

The Mahomes family never spoke out publicly following the match's cancellation, though court docs related to Mahomes Sr.'s recent drinking and driving case revealed his and Rocker's Super Bowl week dust-up was "staged" in order to promote the fight. The docs also stated Mahomes Sr. was scheduled to make at least $85,000 if he made it to the ring.

Following the cancellation of the bout, Mahomes Sr. pivoted his attention toward an autograph show in Minnesota ... which a court granted him permission to attend.