Patrick Mahomes Sr. Asks Court For Permission To Travel To Autograph Show

With the John Rocker fight off the table, TMZ Sports has learned Patrick Mahomes Sr. is now trying to make a quick buck elsewhere in April.

According to legal documents we've obtained, the father of NFL star Patrick Mahomes II has asked a Smith County, Texas court for permission to travel to Minnesota from April 12 to April 13 so he can sign some autographs at a sports card convention in St. Paul.

The elder Mahomes, of course, needs a judge to put their John Hancock on the request as part of the stipulations of the plea agreement he signed in his DWI case last year.

So far, the judge has not yet put pen to Mahomes Sr.'s paper ... though the 54-year-old promised if his request is ultimately approved, he will abide by all the rules and regulations of his probation -- and take a urine test on April 14 when he gets back home.

Mahomes Sr. had previously agreed to scrap with Rocker around the same time as the autograph show ... but after a fake dust-up between the two in New Orleans to promote the fight went viral, Mahomes Sr.'s supervising officers expressed concern. Days later, Dave Portnoy -- whose Rough N' Rowdy org. was putting on the matchup -- announced the tilt was canceled.

Play video content 2/21/25 The Unnamed Show / Barstool Sports

For what it's worth, Mahomes Sr. and the autograph show's organizers seem confident the judge will allow him to go -- there's already a flyer promoting his planned appearance.