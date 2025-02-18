Patrick Mahomes Sr. Admits John Rocker Bourbon St. Dust-Up Was Staged, Court Docs Show

Patrick Mahomes Sr. relented last week that the Bourbon St. dust-up between him and John Rocker was, in fact, "staged."

The father of NFL star Patrick Mahomes II made the admission on Feb. 13, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, as officials were questioning him about his trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

The docs state Mahomes Sr. -- who was placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to a charge of DWI third or more -- was given permission to travel to watch his son in Louisiana from Feb. 7 through Feb. 10 ... but when he got into a squabble with Rocker, and then subsequently missed a urine test on Feb. 11, officials wanted to know more.

According to the docs, the officials were slated to admonish Mahomes Sr. for his behavior ... although, in an apparent effort to avoid trouble, the Chiefs quarterback's dad fessed that the Rocker incident "was a staged altercation to get publicity for [a] celebrity boxing match that was set to take place in April 2025."

Mahomes Sr. also ended up taking the urine test on Feb. 12, the docs state, with the results coming back negative.

The 57-year-old was able to avoid problems after meeting with the officials ... as a judge merely told him an application to revoke his probation could be filed if he slips up again going forward.

As for the matter with Rocker, fans wondering if the tiff was real or not now know the answer. According to a Barstool Sports "Rough N Rowdy" contract that was attached to the court docs, Mahomes Sr. actually agreed to spar with Rocker back on Jan. 17 -- well before their viral meet-up in NOLA.

Mahomes Sr.'s pay for the matchup, the contract states, will start at $85,000 ... but could balloon well past that, depending on the event's final Pay Per View numbers.