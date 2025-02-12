Patrick Mahomes Sr., John Rocker Swap Insults After New Orleans Dust-Up

The feud between Patrick Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker clearly didn't end after they were separated on Bourbon St. last week ... as the two spent most of their Tuesday nights hurling insults at one another.

The barbs came just a few hours after video of the guys getting in a heated shouting match in New Orleans went viral.

First, it was Rocker who stated he wished he had "ruined" Mahomes' "bulls*** weekend even more" by punching him during their dust-up. Then it was Mahomes Sr. replying that he wanted Rocker to "keep my name out your loud mouth."

Later, Rocker called the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's father a "lanky ass clown" -- adding that "Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him."

In a different post, John wrote, "F*** PATRICK MAHOMES."

Mahomes Sr.'s final jab of the night included the proclamation that "John Rocker is a menace to society."

It's totally unclear why the two former MLB pitchers are all of a sudden beefing ... although there's been speculation the squabbling could simply be an effort to promote an upcoming celebrity boxing match.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said just days before their Super Bowl week clash that he expected the two to throw hands at one of his upcoming Rough 'N' Rowdy boxing events ... although there's yet to be any sort of formal fight announcement.