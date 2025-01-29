Patrick Mahomes Sr. Claims X Account Was Hacked After Roasting Bills Fans

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is insisting he didn't shade the hell outta Bills fans after his son's team squashed Buffalo's Super Bowl chances yet again on Sunday ... claiming the social media post in question wasn't his doing.

Mahomes Sr. ruffled some feathers after his X account took shots at Bills backers this week ... when a post that said, "Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo," was published.

Naturally, people from upstate New York were pissed ... but a follow-up on Mahomes Sr.'s Instagram page attempted to clear the air.

"Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s X account has been compromised," a statement read.

"The Mahomes family holds the utmost respect for the @BuffaloBills organization and the #BillsMafia fan base."

Worth noting ... the original post is still live on Mahomes Sr.'s page.

Bills fans were quick to clap back after believing Mahomes Sr. chose violence ... making note of his recent run-ins with the law, including his DWI arrest days before Super Bowl LVIII.