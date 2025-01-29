Super Bowl LIX Merch for Chiefs, Eagles & NFL Fans

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're looking for revenge or a rare NFL threepeat -- the first possible in the Super Bowl era -- you'll want to gear up for the epic Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs are making the case for dynasty with their fifth appearance in six years, including wins in the last two. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for redemption after losing to the Chiefs in 2023.

The Eagles scrapped and clawed their way to the big game after ending the regular season tied with the LA Rams with a record of 10-7.

QB Jalen Hurts has been on fire, throwing more than 20 times (without an interception) for the seventh postseason game in a row, setting a new NFL record, as the Eagles stomped the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

With Super Bowl LIX, Hurts becomes only the fifth quarterback to start in two Super Bowls before his 27th birthday, a feat he shares with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Ben Roethlisberger.

Super Bowl LIX could see the Chiefs become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, and only the second franchise to threepeat an NFL championship. Pre-Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers accomplished the feat from 1929 to 1931 and then again from 1965 to 1967.

The Chiefs come in with the best record in the AFC, tied with the Detroit Lions for best of NFL, at 15-2. They've got the momentum of two wins at their backs after a controversial win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, 32-29, and now they'll have something to prove on top of the hunger to do it all again.

They'll again be turning to legend-in-the-making quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Mr. Taylor Swift himself, Travis Kelce, among a murderers row of the NFL's best.

Even if your team is out of the running, true football fans won't want to miss the spectacle of the top two teams in the NFL duking it out in the most exciting, highest-rated sporting event of the year. Everyone loves great football, even if you might be grumbling about who's playing and how they got there.

