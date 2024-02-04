Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested For DWI

Arrested For DWI Third Time or More

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the third time or more ... TMZ has learned.

The 53-year-old father of Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday night in Texas according to online booking records. Bond is reportedly expected to be set later today.

This isn't Mahomes' first arrest for DWI ... he was also reportedly arrested back in 2019 for DWI second or more for which he was sentenced to 40 days in jail. He reportedly served the time on weekends to fulfill his requirement.

It's a pretty wild time for Mahomes Sr. to be arrested ... his son is just days away from competing against the San Francisco 49ers for a Super Bowl title.

Pat Sr. made waves earlier this month for joking he wouldn't sit next to Taylor Swift at the AFC Conference Championship game ... now, it's unclear if he will make it to the Super Bowl.

