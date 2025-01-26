Chiefs Beat Bills In AFC Championship To Reach Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game ... meaning Taylor Swift's glad-- and Hailee Steinfeld's sad.

The two teams heading to New Orleans are set after Championship Sunday -- the Philadelphia Eagles handled the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game earlier in the day with a 55-23 victory ... meaning it'll be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII from two years ago, which the Chiefs won.

Play video content X/@McKenzieMNelson

Swift was present for Travis Kelce and Co.'s huge game at Arrowhead Stadium ... and for those who believe in "Tayvoodoo," it struck again as the home team held off Steinfeld's fiancé, Josh Allen, and the relentless Bills in a thrilling 32-29 result.

While his GF is known for her pipes, it was Kelce -- who had two catches for 19 yards -- doing the singing after the game ... belting out an impromptu rendition of "Get Down Tonight" by KC & the Sunshine Band during the postgame celebration.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

It's a huge deal for K.C. -- they're now one win away from being the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

On the other side, Jalen Hurts and the Birds will hope to get revenge on their matchup in 2023.

Swifties will certainly be thrilled to have another game to catch Taylor at the biggest sporting event of the year ... and Chiefs Kingdom -- even though the fanbase is used to it by now -- is just as pumped to get a shot at history.