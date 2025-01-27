Donald Trump Congratulates Chiefs After AFC Championship Victory

Not everyone was pulling for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday ... President Donald Trump fired off a congratulatory message to the Kansas City Chiefs after advancing to the Super Bowl for a third straight season!

47 took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to show love to the defending world champs after their 32-29 nail-biter against the Bills.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers. Likewise, congratulations to the Buffalo Bills on a tremendous season. They will do a lot… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 27, 2025 @TrumpDailyPosts

"What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers," Trump wrote.

Of course, Brittany Mahomes publicly supported 45/47 during the election ... and it's clear DJT didn't forget.

Trump previously praised Patrick Mahomes and Britt, calling them a "great couple."

Patrick, for his part, never threw his weight behind a candidate ... instead focusing on getting people involved, rather than stumping for a specific candidate.

"I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, to inform people to do their own research, and then make the best decision for them and their family," Patrick told reporters in September.

Play video content September 2024 Kansas City Chiefs

On the other side, the Bills Mafia is crushed ... though Trump made sure to shout them out for a "tremendous season," predicting they will have "a lot of winning long into the future."