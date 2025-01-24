Trump Lands in L.A. for Tour of Wildfire Damage, Shakes Gov. Gavin Newsom's Hand

Play video content

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom won't be going on vacation or downing a couple beers together anytime soon ... but, the two men are staying cordial while POTUS is in L.A. -- at least for now.

The 47th President of the United States touched down at LAX Friday afternoon to assess the damage caused by the devastating wildfires in the region ... and, the Governor of California was at the airport to meet him.

Check out the clip ... the two bitter rivals shake hands and seem to put their issues aside for a friendly conversation on the tarmac. The two politicians exchange a few brief words which appear to be genial and warm, as they engage in a tug-of-war handshake back and forth.

Newsom also takes a moment to greet First Lady Melania Trump, who joined DT for his visit to California ... shaking her hand as well.

Trump and Newsom go on to thank each other while speaking with the press ... with the pair exchanging a couple more handshakes for the cameras. Trump even promises to provide California with federal help, prompting another thank you from Newsom -- who says he remembers how Trump also helped the Golden State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you know, Trump and Newsom have never seen eye to eye ... and, the recent SoCal wildfires have only heightened the tension between them.

President Trump has floated the idea of withholding federal funding for disaster relief aid, contingent upon major changes in California's water policies and forest management.

Earlier this week it wasn't even clear if the two would meet ... Trump said he hadn't thought about interacting with CA's highest lawmaker.

Newsom has repeatedly called the president a danger to democracy, while President Trump has been known to call the governor "Newscum" -- not exactly the bipartisan cooperation many in California are rooting for.

California's politicians -- especially Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass -- have come under fire since the fires in Los Angeles, particularly the Pacific Palisades wildfire, ravaged the region.