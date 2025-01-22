Candy Spelling Says She's Not Sure If She Will Rebuild After Palisades Fire

Play video content TMZ.com

Candy Spelling's not sure if she's going to rebuild after the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire destroyed her home ... but, no matter what she chooses, she's got a friend with a head for real estate who can help out -- "Million Dollar Listing" star Josh Flagg!

We caught up with Candy outside celebrity hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood Tuesday night ... and, we had to ask her about losing her home after living there for more than 50 years -- and, Spelling told us it's a tremendously sad time.

Spelling says her fondest memories in Malibu revolve around her late husband -- megaproducer Aaron Spelling -- and, she's thinking about going back to rebuild on the same lot.

Obviously, the area is a mess right now ... so, Candy's in no mood to go rushing back and start rebuilding immediately -- but, clearly, the option is on the table.

Whatever she decides to do with the lot, she's got a real estate pro by her side ... literally in this case, 'cause Candy went to dinner with Josh Flagg -- and, ya gotta hear what he says about a possible rebuild.

We broke the story ... Candy lost her house after the fire started early in January -- a development Candy told us at the time was a complete shock. We also spoke to Flagg who said he had "so many memories in this house. The house is gone, but the memories are not. This is a total shame. This entire fire is a shame. This did not need to be happen."

Tons of Pacific Palisades residents are looking to move back, according to a series of high-profile real estate insiders we spoke to ... but, we're told it may not be as easy as many think.