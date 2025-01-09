Jeff Bridges & Candy Spelling Lose Homes in Los Angeles Wildfires

Celebrities continue to lose their homes amid the wildfires torching Los Angeles, and TMZ has learned of three more stars whose properties have been completely destroyed.

Jeff Bridges' rep confirms to us his Malibu home he shares with his family was tragically lost in the Pacific Palisades fire. The 4-bedroom home with views of the Pacific Ocean has been in the Bridges family for generations and was inherited by Jeff, his brother -- actor Beau Bridges -- and their sister.

Candy Spelling is also reeling from the tragedy after losing her home on Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway. Candy tells TMZ ... "I’m in shock and processing this massive loss for our family. I am beyond grateful for the memories. It was truly a wonderful gift to have."

Candy told us her late husband, mega TV/film producer Aaron Spelling, loved the house. Last year, Spelling listed the home for sale for $24 million, but later took it off the market.

Candy’s best pal Josh Flagg tells us … "I’m devastated. I have so many memories in this house. The house is gone but the memories are not. This is a total shame. This entire fire is a shame. This did not need to be happen."

Miles Teller's home in Pacific Palisades burnt to a crisp on Wednesday. Check out the video ... everything has fallen to pieces, except the door to the front gate. Teller's plot of land is now full of debris, ashes and burned trees.