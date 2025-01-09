Pasadena Humane Society Shares Photos of Animals Treated for L.A. Fire Burns

The Pasadena Humane Society is rushing to the aid of Los Angeles animals ... sharing photos of different critters receiving treatment for injuries sustained in one of the huge fires.

The shelter shared photos of a dog, cats and even a wild bird its staff tended to ... noting each needed treatment for burns sustained in the Eaton Fire -- the blaze burning out in east Los Angeles.

Check out the pics ... the animals look exhausted -- sporting singed paws and burns on their bodies. The Pasadena Humane Society says the dog was dehydrated and one of the cats in the photos is resting in an oxygen kennel -- the consequence of smoke inhalation.

Like we mentioned, the PHS also treated a wild bird ... and provided a phone number -- (626) 344-1129 -- for people in L.A. to call in case they run into wildlife that needs assistance.

The fires are obviously still burning in L.A. ... and the Humane Society wrote in a Facebook post they expect more animals to need care before this emergency is over. They're asking people to donate here.

As you know ... a series of wildfires broke out across Los Angeles this week. While smaller than the Palisades Fire on the west side of L.A., the Eaton Fire grew to more than 10K acres.