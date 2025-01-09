Studio City House Engulfed in Flames Crumbles On Live TV, Video

Play video content FOX 11 Los Angeles

There have been plenty of shocking images to come out of the Los Angeles wildfires so far — and one of them happened live on-air Wednesday night.

Check out video from FOX 11 news ... the TV crew was filming a 4-story home fully engulfed in flames in Studio City around 9 PM when all hell broke loose during the live broadcast.

As the two reporters describe what they're seeing, the house begins to crumble right before everyone's eyes, collapsing to the ground.

The journalists react in astonishment with one saying, "Oh my gosh ... that is absolutely devastating to watch — live on the air that four-story home literally crumbling on the hillside it once stood."

Her colleague adds that it's heartbreaking given all the family memories that were likely destroyed.

And, there seems to be no end in sight for the wildfires' path of destruction. Many communities — including the Palisades and Altadena — have already been ravaged by the massive infernos with at least five people dead.

Not only that, but last night a fire erupted near the Hollywood Hills, causing residents of the area to be evacuated like so many others throughout L.A.