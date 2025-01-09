Olympic Swimmer Gary Hall Jr. Loses Home, Medals In L.A. Wildfires

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr.'s home was destroyed in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires this week ... along with the many medals he won throughout his career.

The athlete's father, Gary Sr. -- also an Olympic swimmer -- shared the news on social media ... saying his son fled his Pacific Palisades estate amid the blaze.

He evacuated the home with only his dog, Puddles, insulin and some paintings -- including one of his grandfather.

"Hot embers were raining down on me as I jumped into the car," Hall Jr. told 12News. "It was just pandemonium."

Hall is currently staying with family in San Diego ... but his house was lost and he "most likely" lost his Olympic medals, according to a GoFundMe launched in his support.

"I did not have time to grab anything," Hall Jr. said. "Everything is gone."

Hall won ten medals at the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics -- five gold, three silver, and two bronze. He also held multiple records, including the 50-meter freestyle.