Adrien Brody in Tears, Struggles to Celebrate Award Win Amid L.A. Wildfires

Adrien Brody’s award moment went from celebration to tears real quick -- he choked up onstage, saying it was tough to bask in the win while L.A. burned.

The actor's speech in the Big Apple hit hard -- he called it a "heavy day" as he admitted it was hard to accept his Best Actor Award for "The Brutalist" at the New York Film Critics Circle 2025 Awards Wednesday with so much suffering in the world.

He pointed specifically to the devastation in Pacific Palisades down to the Malibu beaches, and through his tears, he sent love to families, animals, and his colleagues impacted by the devastation.

Everything on the west side of PCH in Malibu is gone. pic.twitter.com/rCPmOK58iS — Norgard (@BrianNorgard) January 8, 2025 @BrianNorgard

Lastly, he thanked first-responders for their bravery and sacrifices, calling their work worthy of recognition.