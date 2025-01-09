Firefighters Are NOT Using 'Handbags' to Battle L.A. Wildfires, Seen on Video

Play video content ONSCENE.TV

Amid the chaos of the L.A. fires, it looked like firefighters were using anything they could find -- handbags included -- to douse a dumpster fire, but TMZ is here to debunk that claim.

LAFD officials tell TMZ the "handbags" seen in local news reports this week were actually canvas bags firefighters bring on their engines for various jobs. When tackling a small trash fire like the one in this video, it’s easier for them to quickly fill the bags with water and extinguish the flames, than it is to haul out a hose.

We’re told hooking up firehoses to hydrants takes time, and with fires spreading so quick, they’ve gotta act fast. The sooner they snuff it out, the better -- timing’s everything.

That’s why using canvas bags filled with water to put out small fires is the smarter move -- it's not some desperate act because of no water pressure, as some people online were speculating.

Some thought the firefighters were just desperate, not sure if it was a joke or not. But of course, L.A.’s first responders know the best way to handle the flames.