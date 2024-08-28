Brittany Mahomes Doubles Down On Donald Trump Support With Instagram Like

Brittany Mahomes is doubling down on her love for Donald Trump ... liking a comment on her most recent Instagram post that appears to show she's firmly throwing her support behind the Trump-Vance ticket.

The wife of Patrick Mahomes found time to like the comment Wednesday on her sponsored post, which highlighted some Chiefs items from Abercrombie & Fitch.

This marks the second time in as many days that Brittany has made it clear who she plans on casting her vote for ... as she liked a post from the 45th president on Instagram -- but eventually unliked it.

While there is nothing wrong with showing one's support for a political candidate -- after all, it is a free country -- it comes in stark contrast to the stance of her husband.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," Patrick told Time in April.

"I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

He did not endorse a candidate four years ago but did join the "More Than A Vote" campaign, which is a nonprofit organization fighting for African-American voting rights.

Beyond that ... Brittany's gameday BFF, Taylor Swift, threw her support behind the current President, Joe Biden, in 2020, with many expecting her to do the same for Kamala Harris in this upcoming election, even though she has not done so yet.