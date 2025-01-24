Patrick Mahomes' Grandpa In Hospice Ahead Of AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes will take the football field with a heavy heart on Sunday ... his grandpa, Randy, is in hospice, according to the 3x Super Bowl champ's mother.

Randi Mahomes revealed the upsetting news Friday morning -- just about 48 hours before kickoff in Kansas City.

"My dad is in hospice & I'm lost for words 🙏🙏🙏," Momma Mahomes wrote on social media ... while also referencing a bible verse, Colossians 3:20.

Randi also shared a photo of her with her father.

The news comes just about a month after Randi called on her followers to send prayers to her dad.

Randy's health sadly hasn't been great for a while.

In September, she wrote "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy."

Of course, Mahomes and his Chiefs squad are set to play the rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the fourth time the squads have met in the NFL playoffs since the 2020 season.

Patrick has not commented on Randy's health, but you can bet that while he'll be focused on Josh Allen and the Bills, he'll also be thinking of his ailing grandpa.