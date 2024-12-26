Patrick Mahomes' Kids Get Mini Cars For Christmas

It's great to be a Mahomes this week -- even the ones barely old enough to walk -- 'cause just after Patrick Mahomes won his Christmas Day game ... he doled out some amazing presents to his kids!!

The NFL superstar's wife, Brittany, just showed on social media that she and her hubby balled out for little Bronze and Sterling's Dec. 25 ... gifting them lifelike toy cars!

Bronze -- who just turned two years old -- scored a matte black Mercedes ... and he clearly loved it, as Mom called him the "happiest boy ever" in a snap of him in the driver's seat.

Three-year-old Sterling, meanwhile, got a pink Range Rover ... and she, too, seemed thrilled to be behind the wheel.

No word yet on Brittany's haul for the day (she actually got a car from Patrick back in 2021) ... but her husband sure received a sweet present from his team while out in Pittsburgh.