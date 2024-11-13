Patrick Mahomes Beefed Up Home Security ... Following Burglary

Patrick Mahomes has taken steps to ensure he's not the victim of a home burglary again ... TMZ Sports has learned he's beefed up security at his massive Missouri property.

Our sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell us in the days after Mahomes' Belton mansion was broken into on Oct. 6 ... the Chiefs star heightened safety measures around his home.

In addition, we're told the gated community that Mahomes lives in also made some security moves ... in an effort to put its members' minds at ease.

As for the initial break-in, a lot still remains unknown. A police report only states it went down at around midnight -- some 40 hours-or-so before the Chiefs took on the Saints in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes did have a chance to shed some light on everything on Wednesday ... but he declined to get into specifics about the matter with reporters, citing an ongoing investigation.

He did say, though, he was disturbed by the ordeal.

"Obviously, it's frustrating," he said. "It's disappointing."

The FBI is involved in the investigation -- in part because Travis Kelce's nearby home in Kansas was also burglarized a short time after Mahomes'.