FBI Investigating Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Home Burglaries

The feds are working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate the burglaries at the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ ... the FBI is assisting the Cass County Sheriff's Office to investigate the Mahomes incident, and joining forces with the Leawood Police Department to probe the Kelce crime.

The FBI getting involved means this is a pretty big deal, and not just because Patrick and Travis are famous athletes.

Our sources tell us the feds would NOT get involved if this were a run of the mill burglary spree on the local level ... and the FBI's involvement here indicates the case could involve organized crime crossing state lines.

TMZ broke the story ... Patrick had his lavish estate in Belton, Missouri burglarized around midnight on October 6, while Travis' Leawood, Kansas mansion was broken into on October 7, shortly after kick off in the Chiefs' Monday Night Football game, when Taylor Swift was in town.

We obtained the police report from the Kelce home burglary and it says his back door was damaged and $20,000 in cash was taken. Unclear what, if anything, was taken from Patrick's home.

Patrick and Kelce aren't the only victims here ... we're told the FBI is also investigating break-ins at homes of other residents in nearby neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for the FBI branch in Kansas City says they would not confirm or deny the Bureau's involvement in the investigations.