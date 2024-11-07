Travis Kelce Ribbed By 'Jeopardy!' Over Taylor Swift Relationship

Travis Kelce is used to taking hits on the field ... but he was blindsided by a blow off of it this week -- when "Jeopardy!" ribbed him with one of its clues!!!

The game show fired off the diss when a contestant asked to receive a hint from a category titled, "The TV Show In Question."

The $200 clue -- which host Ken Jennings read out loud -- stated, "'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is hosted by this man who's maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl Champ."

The contestant -- Derek -- knew the answer right away ... blurting out the name of Taylor Swift's boyfriend, who became the host of the "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" spinoff earlier this year.

The scene wasn't met with much fanfare in the studio -- as Jennings continued on with the game just seconds later -- but online, there were a few social media users who went after "Jeopardy!" for the seemingly unneccesary shade.