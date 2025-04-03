'The Naked Gun' Reboot Pokes Fun at O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson's getting a shout-out in the upcoming 'Naked Gun' film reboot ... but it's not exactly a ringing endorsement.

The trailer just dropped for "The Naked Gun" -- and after a jarring image of Liam Neeson showing off his strawberry underwear underneath a skirt and schoolgirl outfit, there's a joke about The Juice.

Check out the clip ... the movie's all about the next generation of Police Squad cops, and it seems they are all children of the OG 'Naked Gun' stars.

In one scene, Liam's character is in the Police Squad's Hall of Legends weeping over his dad, Leslie Nielsen's Lt. Frank Drebin ... but O.J. doesn't get the same love from his own character's son.

Simpson played Detective Nordberg in the first three 'Naked Gun' flicks ... and in the reboot, his character's kid just shakes his head when looking at a plaque of his dad.

O.J.'s appearances in the OG 'Naked Gun' film series -- from 1988 to 1994 -- all happened before his criminal murder trial and controversial acquittal in the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman.