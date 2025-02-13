O.J. Simpson's Estate Proposes Auction Date, Lists Potential Sale Items

O.J. Simpson's estate is ready to start spring cleaning in a very serious way ... 'cause the executor has proposed a date for the auction to take place -- and, included a list of items that could be on the block.

Malcolm LaVergne -- the special administrator of O.J.'s estate -- and his lawyers are proposing an auction of the late controversial star's personal belongings take place between March 12 and March 29.

The auction -- which will be run by Goldin Auctions LLC, according to the new legal filing -- can be objected to by Simpson's children before February 26.

Among the possible items up for sale ... photos of O.J. with political leaders like former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a painting of O.J. produced by Andy Warhol, a Heisman USC poster signed by Simpson, and pictures of Simpson from his big movies like "Naked Gun" and "The Cassandra Crossing."

There's also a series of plaques detailing Simpson's accomplishments in the NFL, on the golf course, and even as a fantasy football legend.

Of course, the lot of potential items includes O.J.'s pornography stash from prison -- which we previously told you was expected to hit the auction block when the time came.

The lot may also include a number of legal documents from O.J.'s time behind bars ... including handwritten O.J. grievances, power of attorney papers, and even a handwritten beginning of a manuscript where he allegedly talks about Bruce Jenner and the Kardashians.

As you know ... O.J. passed away last year -- and, LaVergne has been clear he wants to sell Simpson's personal items to help pay back creditors who have come calling since he died.

Worth noting ... one item not listed in the documents is Simpson's deathbed, which we shared a first look of late last month. The item could fetch a hefty price at auction -- but, for now, it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.