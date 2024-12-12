O.J. Simpson's Prison Porn Stash to Be Sold at Auction for His Estate

O.J. Simpson’s debts are about to get knocked down a notch, that is if someone steps up to buy some of his most prized, and X-rated, possessions.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime attorney and executor of his estate, tells TMZ his stash of prison pornography from his days in Nevada state prison is up for grabs.

Yep, O.J. and his fellow inmates were allowed to read mags like Penthouse, and turns out he had quite the collection.

Malcolm spills that Simpson was a huge fan of porn, both watching and reading it -- even while incarcerated. How he got his hands on the stack of magazines while serving time for his 2008 memorabilia theft case remains unclear, but it's no shocker inmates get their hands on this kinda content.

After O.J.’s 2017 release -- from prison, that is -- we're told he stashed away the Penthouse issues, because he then had access to free porn on his phone and computer.

That's not all ... Malcolm says he might even put O.J.'s Trojan condoms on the auction block. Magnums, we're told.

Malcolm says he's hoping to hold the auction in early 2025, but nothing's firmed up yet.

As we’ve previously reported ... LaVergne's been aiming to bring in over $269,000 from one of O.J.’s homes, but that’s still just a drop in the bucket compared to the total creditors are lined up to collect.

There’s still the hefty $33.5 million judgment O.J. owed to his victims' families from the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit.

O.J. was acquitted in his murder trial, but he was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in a Santa Monica civil court. Although the OG judgment was $33.5 million, interest on the unpaid debt has reportedly ballooned to around $100 mil.

On top of everything, O.J.’s estate was recently slammed with a $500K tax lien from the State of California.