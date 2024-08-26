O.J. Simpson's Remains Turned into Cremation Jewelry

O.J. Simpson lives on ... in the form of jewelry containing his ashes.

Malcolm LaVergne -- O.J.'s longtime lawyer and now executor of his estate -- tells TMZ ... the Juice's remains have been transformed into cremation jewelry, which was divvied up among his 4 adult children.

Simpson was cremated back in April, following his death, and we're told his kids signed off on having their father's ashes turned into an assortment of jewelry. As executor, Malcolm also had to provide written consent to the process.

Malcolm didn't want to say exactly what kind of jewelry pieces the children got -- but, typically, it's necklaces or bracelets with miniature urns as pendants.

Malcolm says he did not get any of the jewelry, he just wasn't interested, and it's all being shared among Arnelle, Jason, Sydney and Justin Simpson.

So what's this type of process cost? Malcolm say the final total was $4,243.06 -- which included the cost of cremation, the jewelry and death certificates.