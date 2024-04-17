O.J. Simpson Officially Cremated, Attorney & Others Present as Witnesses

O.J. Simpson has officially been cremated -- and it sounds like there were only a select few people around to bear witness ... including his attorney-turned-executor of his estate.

Malcolm LaVergne confirms to TMZ that his longtime client's body was burned to ashes Wednesday at a facility called Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas ... and he says he was present, as were some others, although he wouldn't say exactly who.

We're told the cremation went down this morning around 10 AM. LaVergne told AP there were no immediate plans for a public memorial.

Remember, LaVergne told us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" that he was putting on a new hat as the executor of O.J.'s estate ... this after having represented him legally for many years.

While he said last week that Fred Goldman and his family wouldn't be getting a penny from O.J.'s assets -- he walked that back ... and told us he'd do what he's obligated to do under the law, including processing any claims that might be filed over the lingering judgment.

You'll recall ... O.J. was found civilly liable for the deaths of Ron Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in the '90s, and he was ordered to pay the families millions. They say he's largely evaded paying them anything ... and vowed to go after his money in death.

Interestingly, LaVergne made it seem like O.J. really wasn't flush with cash when he died -- so it's unclear how much dough the Goldmans and Browns will ultimately get.