O.J. Simpson's Attorney Walks Back Goldmans-Get-Nothing Statement

O.J. Simpson's attorney is doing an about-face on a statement he made last week in which he said the Goldmans would get zip from his late client's estate in the wake of his death.

Malcolm LaVergne -- the executor of O.J.'s will, and his longtime lawyer -- told THR that he might've been a little overzealous in what he initially said on this topic ... namely, that he'd fight tooth and nail to make sure the Goldmans received zero dollars from O.J.'s estate.

He says, "I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman's claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law."

LaVergne clarified that his statement last week was more so in response to the Goldmans' attorneys ... and not Fred himself, who's been hounding O.J. for years for millions owed.

He adds, "Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking shit. My advocate instinct is was, 'Oh, you’re gonna keep shitting on him even after he’s dead? Fine, you know? You get nothing.' And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction."

LaVergne says he's going to be transparent with the Goldmans and Nicole Brown Simpson's camp as well in the aftermath of O.J.'s passing ... and even says he'll invite them to his office so they can hash out lingering issues. LaVergne says he wants to remedy their claims against him and see what he can do on his end before he hands this off to the courts.

As we told you ... O.J.'s assets were put into a trust -- something he spelled out in his will. The Goldmans and the Browns won a wrongful death lawsuit against him in the '90s ... but say he's paid little to nothing on the multi-million dollar judgment in the years since.