O.J. Simpson's Estate Plans To Fight Payments to Goldmans, Browns

O.J. Simpson's estate won't pay his civil trial's judgment anytime soon ... according to the estate's executor who says he plans to fight any payments to the Browns or Goldmans.

Simpson's will -- obtained by TMZ -- names his longtime attorney Malcolm LaVergne as his executor ... and, Malcolm says he's focused on keeping money out of the hands of the families, specifically the Goldmans.

Malcolm tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

LaVergne says he dislikes the Goldmans in particular partially because of what they did to O.J.'s book "If I Did It" ... so, the feud reaches back quite a while.

Of course, O.J. was acquitted him of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman during his 1995 criminal trial ... but, a civil court in 1997 found him liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.

O.J. avoided paying a majority of the money during his lifetime ... but, many have speculated his estate will finally have to pay up after his death.

BTW ... LaVergne says Simpson's total assets are still being tallied -- so, he's not totally sure exactly how much the estate's worth.