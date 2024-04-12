O.J. Simpson Did NOT Make Deathbed Confession About Murders

O.J. Simpson spoke to many close friends and family members in his last days, but he did not make any confessions about the murders before succumbing to cancer.

Of course, almost as soon as news broke of his death, people wondered if he'd spoken at all about the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. It does play like the perfect movie scene, which clearly helped fuel the rumor -- but a source with direct knowledge tells us it's just that ... a rumor.

We asked if anything like that happened, and one source called it "totally false."

They added ... "Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession ... or wanting to watch the golf tournament. Nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about."

Of course, the "L.A. thing" Simpson did not talk about is the 1994 double murder of Nicole and Ron ... for which he stood trial, and was infamously found not guilty.

However, Simpson was not only found liable for the killings in a 1997 wrongful death civil suit brought by Nicole's estate and Ron Goldman's family -- but in 2007, he published a book entitled, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer."

Still, he's never publicly confessed to the murders.

As we reported, more than 30 people -- close friends and family members -- made the trek to Simpson's Nevada home in his last week to say their goodbyes.

Our sources say everyone had to sign NDAs and no one was allowed to bring phones into the master bedroom where O.J. was under hospice care.

His grandchildren and 4 children -- including Sydney and Justin, the 2 kids he had with Nicole -- were by his side when he died on Wednesday.