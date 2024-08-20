O.J. Simpson's Estate Executor Trying to Liquidate Assets to Pay Creditors

O.J. Simpson has a ton of debts he needs to pay from beyond the grave -- so many, the executor of his estate says he's taking off the kid gloves to scrape up some money, ASAP!

Malcolm LaVergne, who went from being O.J.'s longtime lawyer to now running his probate estate after he died last April, tells TMZ ... he's trying to bring in more than $269,000 from one of O.J.'s homes, and might have to go through Simpson's son, Justin, to get it.

Malcolm says Justin -- whose mother was Nicole Brown Simpson -- helped his father buy his "forever" home in Las Vegas a couple years ago, and now the estate wants to recoup the money O.J. put into the home, which LaVergne pegs at around $159K.

What's more, he says the home is now worth over $100K more than when it was purchased in 2022. So, LaVergne's position is that both the equity and the amount O.J. put into the home belong to O.J.'s estate.

We reached out to Justin for his take on his father's home, but haven't heard back from him.

Of course, the $269K is just a drop in the bucket when it comes to creditors of the estate ... there's still the $33.5 million judgment O.J. owed his victims' families after the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit.

O.J. was acquitted in his murder trial, but he was later found liable for the deaths of Nicole and Ron Goldman in a Santa Monica civil court ... and although the judgment was originally $33.5 million, interest on the unpaid debt has reportedly ballooned to around $100 million.

On top of all this, O.J.'s estate was recently hit with a $500K tax lien from the State of California.

LaVergne says O.J.'s estate is virtually worthless at this point, so he's turning over every stone to find all sources of revenue to fund the estate, and help pay back creditors like the IRS, the California Tax Board and the Goldmans.

Thing is ... LaVergne says he's disappointed he's meeting strong resistance to his efforts to collect and liquidate O.J.'s property -- but he plans to get tough on everyone, including O.J.'s family.

One Simpson crown jewel, of sorts, he's trying to get his hands on is his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring, which he says has been missing since Simpson died ... along with a fancy Rolex of his.

He's clearly peeved it's M.I.A., telling us, "It belongs to the estate and I want it placed at my feet."