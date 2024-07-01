O.J. Simpson BET Awards Tribute Slammed by Nicole Brown, Ron Goldman's Families

Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's families are slamming O.J. Simpson's "In Memoriam" tribute at the BET Awards ... calling it entirely inappropriate.

Fred Goldman, Ron's father, tells TMZ he can't wrap his head around the O.J. tribute ... saying there was absolutely no positive spin on his inclusion in the segment, which was introduced as honoring Black excellence lost in the last year.

Fred insists, even though they probably won't, BET should issue an apology ... telling us, "I think they shouldn't include anyone of that caliber -- a wife beater, murderer … can't imagine why they would include someone like that."

He calls it a slap in the face to his and Nicole's families ... insisting BET should've exercised more thought and sensitivity before making such a decision.

Nicole's sister Tanya echoed the same sentiment, telling TMZ, "It's inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition."

Tanya said, "Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family. And, they should be fired."

You'll remember Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole and Ron in 1994 ... but the jury found him not guilty of the double homicides. Later, the jury in the wrongful death lawsuit found him liable for killing them.

TMZ's Tubi doc, "O.J. How He Really Did It," chronicles Harvey Levin's experience covering the murder trial ... with never-before-heard stories about the case.

Back to the BET Awards ... folks in the live audience seemed caught off guard when O.J.'s picture flashed on screen during the "In Memoriam" segment, as an uncomfortable silence fell over the room for a few seconds.

O.J. died in April at age 76 from prostate cancer, following several months in hospice care, drawing mixed reactions -- some honored the athlete, while others couldn't separate him from his infamous past.