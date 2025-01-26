O.J. Simpson's Estate Sues Son Justin For Moving Into O.J.'s House

O.J. Simpson's estate is doing legal battle with one of his children ... suing his son for allegedly moving into O.J.'s home and refusing to leave.

Malcolm LaVergne -- the attorney serving as the special administrator of O.J.'s estate -- filed a suit against Primary Holdings, LLC ... a company he says is owned an operated by Justin Simpson, O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson's son.

LaVergne says Primary Holdings purchased the house where O.J. was living when he passed in a deal where Primary Holdings would own the house to protect O.J.'s financial interests and shield the property against creditor claims.

ML says after Simpson died, Justin moved into the house ... claiming that because he's the owner of Primary Holdings, the house is now his -- refusing to vacate the property or pay the estate back for the alleged payments Simpson made in the past.

But, LaVergne says that O.J. never intended to make the house separate from the estate, and it was O.J. who was making the house payments all along.

Malcolm adds that Justin is still living in the house -- even though he owned a home nearby that wasn't as nice as O.J.'s -- and, Justin wants it as his own in direct contradiction to O.J.'s will.

As you know ... Simpson died in April 2024 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.

In the months since, the estate has auctioned off several items connected to the controversial star ... including his stash of prison pronography -- in an attempt to liquidate assets and pay back creditors.