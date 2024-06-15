O.J. Simpson May Have Gone to Murder Scene In Someone Else's Ford Bronco

Play video content TMZ Studios

O.J. Simpson went to ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson's condo the night of the murders in a Ford Bronco, but there's evidence that the Bronco wasn't his.

TMZ has a new documentary on Tubi -- 'O.J. How He Really Did It' -- in which Harvey Levin, then a reporter at KCBS-TV in L.A., shares never-before-heard stories about the murders.

One thing that always puzzled him ... how is it that O.J. would have been soaked in blood after brutally stabbing 2 human beings to death, yet his Ford Bronco had relatively little blood inside the vehicle?

Harvey interviews former LAPD officer Jim Holcomb, who believes O.J. drove to Nicole's in a Bronco identical to his. There's a theory, O.J. may have met someone at his office building in Brentwood -- a short distance from Nicole's -- jumped in a different Bronco, went to the condo, committed the murders, and then drove back to his office where he got back in his vehicle.

They have an observation ... O.J.'s best friend, Al Cowlings, had an identical Bronco which Al was driving during the infamous low-speed chase. There's no proof O.J. used Al's Bronco, but it's interesting, and police didn't examine Al's Bronco for 5 days after the murders -- after the chase. There have always been rumblings Al may have helped O.J. after the fact, but it's never been proven.

Harvey does not believe the prosecutor's version of events -- that O.J. went to Nicole's to murder her. He believes O.J. went there to slash the tires on her car -- something he had done a month earlier -- and he went inside her courtyard where Ron Goldman suddenly appeared, and he went crazy.

